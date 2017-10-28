Welcome to annual London Comic Con

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Annual London Comic Con has started in London’s Excel Centre. Hundreds of people, attending the three-day comic con, dressed up as their favorite super hero and science fiction characters including Spiderman.
Considering the fascination of attendees, different trailers, games and promotional editions related to famous films are also made part of the convention.
Thousands of people are expected at the comic con which will end on October 29.
Annual London Comic Con has started in London’s Excel Centre. Hundreds of people, attending the three-day comic con, dressed up as their favorite super hero and science fiction characters including Spiderman.
Considering the fascination of attendees, different trailers, games and promotional editions related to famous films are also made part of the convention.
Thousands of people are expected at the comic con which will end on October 29.
Comments