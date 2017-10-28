Sat October 28, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 28, 2017

Welcome to annual London Comic Con

Annual London Comic Con has started in London’s Excel Centre. Hundreds of people, attending the three-day comic con, dressed up as their favorite super hero and science fiction characters including Spiderman.

Considering the fascination of attendees, different trailers, games and promotional editions related to famous films are also made part of the convention.

Thousands of people are expected at the comic con which will end on October 29.

