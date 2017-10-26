Thu October 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Weird

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Skull belonging to world's oldest tsunami victim discovered

Skull belonging to world's oldest tsunami victim discovered

PORT MORESBY: An ancient human skull excavated from Papua New Guinea belongs to the world's oldest-known tsunami victim, it has now been confirmed by the scientists.

Considered to be around 6000 years old, the skull was discovered in 1929.

Scientists say that it might belong to a person who died in a tsunami that hit the coastal area from where the skull had been actually discovered.

The discovery came as a result of rigorous scientific findings where scientists compared sediments from the area with soil from a nearby region hit by a devastating tsunami in 1998.

"While the bones had been well studied, little attention had previously been paid to the sediments where they were unearthed," said first author Prof James Goff, from the University of New South Wales.

According to him, geographical sediments indicated that the inhabitants of the area witnessed a number of tsunamis in the past repeatedly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Weird

‘King of Mushrooms’ discovered by Chinese villagers

‘King of Mushrooms’ discovered by Chinese villagers
Indian man puts 22 burning candles in his mouth

Indian man puts 22 burning candles in his mouth
Swiss flushing away millions in gold and silver every year

Swiss flushing away millions in gold and silver every year
Watch what happen when customer refused to put out cigarette at fuel station

Watch what happen when customer refused to put out cigarette at fuel station
Load More load more