Skull belonging to world's oldest tsunami victim discovered

PORT MORESBY: An ancient human skull excavated from Papua New Guinea belongs to the world's oldest-known tsunami victim, it has now been confirmed by the scientists.

Considered to be around 6000 years old, the skull was discovered in 1929.

Scientists say that it might belong to a person who died in a tsunami that hit the coastal area from where the skull had been actually discovered.

The discovery came as a result of rigorous scientific findings where scientists compared sediments from the area with soil from a nearby region hit by a devastating tsunami in 1998.

"While the bones had been well studied, little attention had previously been paid to the sediments where they were unearthed," said first author Prof James Goff, from the University of New South Wales.

According to him, geographical sediments indicated that the inhabitants of the area witnessed a number of tsunamis in the past repeatedly.