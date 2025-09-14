Floods from Koh-e-Suleman bring 2,000-year-old coins to Punjab

DERA GHAZI KHAN: While the floodwaters from the Koh-e-Suleman mountains caused severe destruction in Punjab, they also carried with them ancient treasures, including coins dating back thousands of years.
The flood torrents sweeping through the tribal belt of Dera Ghazi Khan brought with them coins and rare artefacts from different eras.
According to the local administration, the discoveries include coins from the reign of Vima Deva Kushan, dating back two millennia, as well as coins from the Lodhi, Tughlaq, Durrani, Sikh, Mughal, and British periods.
In addition, coins originating from the Arab world, Central Asia, China, and Khorasan were also recovered.
The precious antiquities, washed down the mountain stream near Sakhi Sarwar, were initially found by locals and later taken into custody by the relevant department through the political administration.
Officials emphasised that these were not just pieces of metal but markers of an ancient civilisation. The engravings on the coins depict the region’s rich past, the grandeur of former empires, and glimpses of ancient trade routes.
The district administration confirmed that archaeologists would soon begin excavations in the area in search of more buried trea
The state will offer culled animals for resale "because bear meat is edible," says official
“I swear I won’t fly again unless Amer is with us on this plane,” announced caption after second emergency landing
Sharks do not attack unless they feel either threatened or if somebody’s getting into their territory, says a rescue...
LongeviQuest says Canabarro was 15th-oldest documented person in history, and second-oldest nun
Posts across social media platforms promote pseudoscientific methods to achieve everything from pouty lips to chin...
Race highlighted China’s push to match and eventually surpass the West in humanoid robotics