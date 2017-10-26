Thu October 26, 2017
October 26, 2017

SAINDAK Copper-Gold Project: Agreement signed with Chinese company

SAINDAK Copper-Gold Project: Agreement signed with Chinese company

ISLAMABAD: An agreement with Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) has been signed for extension in the lease contract period of SAINDAK Copper-Gold Project here at the Prime Minister Office Thursday.

Chairing a meeting with the delegation, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Chinese investment in Pakistan will pay long term dividends for the welfare of our countrymen.

The present government has formulated investor friendly policies and provides suitable work environment for foreign companies, he added.

M. Zhang Mengxing, President Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC), along with senior officials of MCC called on the PM.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sahanullah Khan Zehri, Zhao Lijian, Charge de Affairs of Chinese Embassy, senior officials of Petroleum Division and Provincial Government Balochistan were also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of MCC in developing the Saindak Project to its commercial operation stage. The Project had employed over 2000 Pakistanis and was also providing free services to the local villages at Balochistan.

President MCC Mr Zhang Mengxing thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and stated that Chinese companies were operating in a secure environment in Pakistan for the mutual benefits of both countries.

Later, the Prime Minister witnessed agreement signing ceremony for extension in the lease contract period of SAINDAK Copper-Gold Project between Saindak Metals Limited (SML) and Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC).

