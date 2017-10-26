Thu October 26, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

World’s most expensive shoes worth £11 million unveiled in UK

LONDON: World’s most expensive stiletto shoes, made of gold and more than one thousand diamonds, were recently unveiled, costing more than a fortune!

Created by UK designer Debbie Wingham, the extravagant pair of shoes boasts a £11 million price tag.

Made of 24 carat gold and symmetrical in shape, the incredible pair of shoes features large pink and blue diamonds and an 18 carat gold thread with a golden zip.

According to sources, hundreds of hours of labor work were required before the shoes could be finally revealed.  

Designer Debbie Wingham is known for the flamboyant and expensive designs she creates. Whereas, these shoes were made on a customer’s order.

Prior to this, she even revealed world’s most expensive gown worth 7.11 million dollars. 

