Pakistani man astonishes as nine children straddling one motorcycle

KARACHI: A Pakistani man stunned the world by his exceptional skills of riding a bike having nine children on it with an amazing balance that freezes the beholders to have such a great fun.

Ten people clamber on to a single motorbike in Pakistan. In hilarious video, the camera zooms in on what appears to be an adult male driver and nine children all straddled onto one vehicle.