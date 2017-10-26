Thu October 26, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

Pakistani man astonishes as nine children straddling one motorcycle

KARACHI: A Pakistani man stunned the world by his exceptional skills of riding a bike having nine children on it with an amazing balance that freezes the beholders to have such a great fun.

Ten people clamber on to a single motorbike in Pakistan. In hilarious video, the camera zooms in on what appears to be an adult male driver and nine children all straddled onto one vehicle.

