Mon October 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Women create ‘SoaPen’ to make washing hands fun for school children

Women create ‘SoaPen’ to make washing hands fun for school children

In order to eradicate deaths caused by poor hygiene in children, a group of three determined women came up with the idea of SoaPen – a pen made of soap!

After surveying low-income schools in India and United States, Yogita, Shubham and Amanat decided to create a pen to draw the attention of children towards the simple solution of washing their hands and made the process more fun for them.  

“The stats were so shocking and the solution so simple.  We realized that kids don’t necessarily like washing their hands with soap, but they love drawing on their hands. And that is how SoaPen came about,” said Yogita, co-founder of SoaPen.

Studies have it that more than 1.5 million children under age 5 die every year from infectious diseases. And almost 50 per cent of these diseases are preventable.

SoaPen is portable and easy-to-carry. The kids can use it to draw an image that they like on their hands, after washing them for 30 to 40 seconds until the image is gone. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Fearless woman goes skydiving on her 80th birthday

Fearless woman goes skydiving on her 80th birthday
Tillerson pays flying visit to Afghanistan to discuss U.S. strategy

Tillerson pays flying visit to Afghanistan to discuss U.S. strategy
US First Lady Melania donates her inaugural gown to museum

US First Lady Melania donates her inaugural gown to museum
9 killed in Qaeda attack on south Yemen military base

9 killed in Qaeda attack on south Yemen military base
Load More load more