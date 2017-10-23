Women create ‘SoaPen’ to make washing hands fun for school children

In order to eradicate deaths caused by poor hygiene in children, a group of three determined women came up with the idea of SoaPen – a pen made of soap!

After surveying low-income schools in India and United States, Yogita, Shubham and Amanat decided to create a pen to draw the attention of children towards the simple solution of washing their hands and made the process more fun for them.

“The stats were so shocking and the solution so simple. We realized that kids don’t necessarily like washing their hands with soap, but they love drawing on their hands. And that is how SoaPen came about,” said Yogita, co-founder of SoaPen.

Studies have it that more than 1.5 million children under age 5 die every year from infectious diseases. And almost 50 per cent of these diseases are preventable.

SoaPen is portable and easy-to-carry. The kids can use it to draw an image that they like on their hands, after washing them for 30 to 40 seconds until the image is gone.