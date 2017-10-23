Mon October 23, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

Who wants to eat $1000 costing bagel?

The Westin New York at Times Square is back to sell the most expensive bagel in the world, yet again.

In 2007, it first introduced a high-end breakfast sandwich and is now back, a decade later with the most expensive bagel in the world.

Priced at $1000, this breakfast will be available from  Nov 1 to Dec 15, while all the proceeds from the sale will go to Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, New York City’s largest emergency food program.

The order needs to be placed one day in advance.

The hyped bagel consists of white truffle, Goji berry infused Riesling jelly and gold flakes.

“I wanted to create something that speaks to New York and is also a reflection of my culinary passion for  seasonality and fine ingredients.” Said Frank Tujague, chef and curator.

