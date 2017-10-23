Mon October 23, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

UAE appoints a Baloch woman as the Minister of Science and Technology

United Arab Emirates has appointed a young Baloch woman, Sara Al Amiri, 30, as the Minister of State for Advanced Sciences.

She has served at Emirates Mars Mission Science Team Leader at the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre and as Chairperson of the UAE Council of Scientists.

Al Amiri was also the former director for the Department of Research and Development at Emirates Institution for Advanced Science and Technology

Al Amiri, who holds a master's degree in computer engineering, has served as Chairperson for the UAE Council of Scientists and is associated with the Mohammad bin Rashid Space Centre. She is also the UAE Mars Mission Deputy Project Manager — Science Team Leader at the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). Prior to this, Al Amiri was the director for the Department of Research and Development at the Emirates Institution for Advanced Science and Technology, which is now the MBRSC.

According to Baloch Campaign, Sara Amiri is an Iranian born Baloch woman who emigrated to UAE.

