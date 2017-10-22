Sun October 22, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 22, 2017

This safest mansion in America worth $14 million

WASHINGTON: A mansion with bulletproof doors, a watchtower accessed by a secret staircase, a self-sufficient bunker and a garage hidden behind a waterfall has been built in Atlanta, United States.

The mansion worth $14.7 million has eight-bedroom, 36,000 square-foot Rice House sits on 3.5 acres, according to Daily Mail report.

The safest mansion also includes luxury amenities like a private theater, bowling alley, infinity pool and a wine cellar.

The listing claims the home is 'one of, if not the, safest home in America'.

Above ground, the house boasts ballistic doors that can withstand the fire of an AK-47, and a car vault big enough to hold 30 vehicles, with the entrance concealed behind a waterfall.

