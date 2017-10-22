N. Zealand stun India by six wickets in 1st ODI

MUMBAI: Century-maker Tom Latham and Ross Taylor inspired New Zealand to a thrilling six-wicket win over India in the first one-day international at Mumbai´s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The batsmen put on a 200-run partnership as the Kiwis successfully chased down 281 to stun the hosts after Indian captain Virat Kohli had hit a century of his own.

Left-hander Latham smashed 103 off 102 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, while Taylor made 95 off 99 as New Zealand won with six balls to spare, finishing on 284-4.

The visitors´ run chase got off to a poor start with opener Colin Munro falling for 28 before Kiwis captain Kane Williamson walked shortly afterwards on a paltry six.

When Martin Guptill was sent packing by Hardik Pandya in the 18th over for 32 New Zealand were at 80-3 and looking like they were heading for a heavy defeat.

But Latham and Taylor had other ideas and put on a superb 200-run fourth-wicket partnership that lasted 187 balls.

Taylor, who hit eight fours, was dismissed in the penultimate over with New Zealand needing just one run to win.

The right-hander was caught out before Henry Nicholls came in and smashed a four to secure the tourists´ victory.

Earlier, Kohli scored his 31st ODI century in his 200th match as India made 280-8 after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

The Indian captain smashed 121 off 125 balls including nine fours and two sixes.