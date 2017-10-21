World’s longest sea bridge in final stage of completion

Beijing: The world’s longest sea bridge is in the final stage of completion, expected to be opened for the locals by the end of the year.

The sea bridge stretching a length of 55 km connects Zhuhai, Macau and Hong Kong. The bridge marks itself as world’s longest bridge over the South China Sea.

A team of engineers began construction of a 4.2 miles long underwater tunnel (located 25 miles below the sea level) on October 13, while the major part of the bridge was completed in July.

The bridge including its underwater tunnel is expected to be paved by November 2017 for the public.

It took over 7 years to be completed.