'Miss Independence' pageant for Russian women with disabilities breaks down barriers

A beauty contest for women with disabilities, Miss Independence-2017, took place in Moscow, Thursday.

Ten contestants aged 20 through to 40 participated in the beauty pageant. The contestants spent several months preparing for the event.

Each of the women presented her independent style and showed off their various skills like dancing and singing.

The beauty pageant organiser, Natalia Plisetskaya, noted that it was difficult for the jury to choose the winner since every participant “deserved the crown''.