Sat October 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Fashion

Web Desk
October 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

'Miss Independence' pageant for Russian women with disabilities breaks down barriers

A beauty contest for women with disabilities, Miss Independence-2017, took place in Moscow, Thursday.

Ten contestants aged 20 through to 40 participated in the beauty pageant. The contestants spent several months preparing for the event.

Each of the women presented her independent style and showed off their various skills like dancing and singing.

The beauty pageant organiser, Natalia Plisetskaya, noted that it was difficult for the jury to choose the winner since every participant “deserved the crown''.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Fashion

Barbie plays muse to French fashion designers

Barbie plays muse to French fashion designers
Playboy's first transgender 'playmate' hopes to 'pave way for all women'

Playboy's first transgender 'playmate' hopes to 'pave way for all women'
PFDC Bridal Week begins at Lahore from Saturday

PFDC Bridal Week begins at Lahore from Saturday
Fashion house Gucci prepares to go fur-free

Fashion house Gucci prepares to go fur-free
Load More load more