Fri October 20, 2017
Fashion

REUTERS
October 20, 2017

Playboy's first transgender 'playmate' hopes to 'pave way for all women'

Ines Rau has become the first transgender person to appear as a Playboy centerfold in the magazine's 64-year history.

The French fashion model, who was previously featured in a 2014 issue of Playboy, said founder Hugh Hefner had personally chosen her to be the magazine's first transgender centerfold before he died in September.

Regarding her selection, Rau said "Every woman's beauty deserves to be celebrated...No one deserves to be a woman more than those who routinely suffer abuse and are treated like they're less than nothing."

Rau, who has modeled with Vogue Italia, is featured in the November/December issue, set to hit newsstands on October 31.

