Thu October 19, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 19, 2017

Fall of Raqqa poses new test for US in Syria

While the fall of Raqqa to US-backed forces is a major victory in the battle against Islamic State, the militant group is far from eradicated, not to mention the six-year-long Syrian civil war.

US-backed forces combed the ruins of the Syrian city for survivors and bombs two days after retaking Raqa from IS militants and dealing their dreams of statehood a fatal blow, 

A lightning final assault by the Syrian Democratic Forces on Tuesday saw militants defences collapse faster than expected as the SDF claimed a landmark victory in the three-year fight against IS.

SDF fighters flushed IS holdouts from Raqa's main hospital and municipal stadium, wrapping up more than four months of fighting to seize what used to be the inner sanctum of IS's self-proclaimed "caliphate".

On Wednesday, SDF forces fired into the air and danced the traditional Middle Eastern dabke line dance to blaring music amid the otherwise eerie silence of the city. AF/Reuters 

Palestinian unity govt must recognise Israel, disarm Hamas: US

Attack on Afghanistan military base kills at least 40

Warning for China as US hails India ´partnership´

Barack Obama returns to the political arena

