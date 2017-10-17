Tue October 17, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Shadia Bseiso becomes first Arab woman wrestler to join WWE

DUBAI: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) on Sunday signed its first female wrestler from the Arab world, making her the first Arab woman from the Middle East to have the opportunity to train to become a WWE Superstar.

Shadia Bseiso, a Jordanian versed in jiu-jitsu, dreams of encouraging more Arab women to take up sports - and of one day maybe even crashing a metal chair over WWE mega-star John Cena.

“Female athletes are finally getting the credit they deserve. The world is more open to that, and in terms of how the region will react to it, I‘m hoping its going to be very positive,” said Bseiso.

“It is an honour to be the first-ever woman from the Middle East to sign with WWE,” Bseiso said.

 

