Mon October 16, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 16, 2017

Peruvian chefs make world’s largest chocolate bar

Peruvian pastry chefs have taken the Guinness World Record for making the largest chocolate bar with nuts.

The bar is made using 900kg of cocoa, 700kg sugar, 1500 litres of milk, and hundreds of kilograms of walnuts and chestnuts besides chocolate butter. It was made with a cost of $97,000 and it took 8 hours to become a reality.

The chocolate bar was distributed in edible portions to children and attendees who were present at the festival in Lima.

The chocolate bar measured 7 meters in length and 3 meters in width.

The world record for largest weighing chocolate bar was previously made by United Kingdom in 2011 and the largest bar by area was made in Slovenia in 2016, covering an area of 142 square metres.

