October 14, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 14, 2017

Bil Batori of 'Ainak Wala' Jin passes away

LAHORE: Nusrat Aara Begum who played the famous role of Bil Batori in 90’s children comedy drama, ‘Ainak Wala Jin’ has passed away earlier in Lahore, Geo News reported on Saturday.

She had been shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore when her condition had deteriorated.

She was suffering from a heart disease and the government had announced Rs1 million for her medical treatment.

The actress received popularity at the age of 23 with her role in Ainak Wala Jinn and every 90’s kid would easily remember her for her character.

According to her relatives, her funeral will take place after Maghrib prayers in Iqbal town, Lahore.

