Saudi men record their death in car crash

A video of a road accident that killed two Saudi men recently went viral on social media.

According to Arab media, the video was shot by the men sitting on the passenger seat moments before the the car collided with another vehicle.

Khleej Times reported that the men were driving down highway connecting Al Rayn and Al Bishah when the footage got shaky before the crash.

The men were listening to loud music with the driver focusing on his friend sitting on the passenger seat when they suddenly realised they were about to collide.

The report said one of the men was instantly killed in the crash while the other was rushed to intensive care unit with serious life-threatening injuries.

Though names of the victims have not been mentioned in the Khaleej Times, the paper quoting other sources said the men sitting behind wheel was on his way to start his first day at a new job.