World luxurious private jet is all set for its first flight

TORONTO: The Canadian company has developed a unique private plane, which is not only the world's largest private plane, and it’s not less than 5 star hotels.

This plane has a seating arrangement of 19 passengers, including refined food, chocolate and cabinets, rest of the bed, extra large window, with luxury suites, tables, bathroom, TV television screens. Your air travel will make you feel majestic.

Inside, there are four luxurious living areas, with capacity for up to 19 passengers, as well as a crew rest area.

The aircraft has a maximum range of over 8,500 miles, meaning it can fly direct from London to Singapore or New York to Dubai.

The Global 7000 FTV Bombardier Business Aircraft is currently on show at the National Business Aviation Association's industry trade show in Las Vegas until October 12.

The first examples of the aircraft were assembled at Bombardier's factory near Toronto, Canada.