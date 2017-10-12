Thu October 12, 2017
Fashion

Web Desk
October 12, 2017

Kids fashion show in Thailand

Kids aren’t behind adults in fashion anymore.

Young and cute children could be seen walking the ramp in complete style and with amazing expressions in Thailand’s fashion show.

Audience watching them couldn’t stop applauding kids when they walked on the ramp.

Collection was filled with new, uniquely designed clothes for kids.

These kids looked like shinning stars landed on earth to spread their charm.

Some children walked confidently with attitude while few looked nervous, too.

People took selfies with the kids dolled up in interesting, attractive dresses.

