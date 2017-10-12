Thu October 12, 2017
October 12, 2017

Putin got a new puppy on his 65th birthday

MOSCO: Turkmenistan’s president on Wednesday brought Russian President Vladimir Putin, a dog lover, a very cute present for his 65th birthday — a Central Asian shepherd puppy.

A video shows a delighted Putin, who celebrated his 65th birthday, holding and kissing the dog, named Verny, or "Faithful" in Russian, during a meeting in Sochi, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, a dog lover, was presented with the albai, a top Turkmen-bred variety of the Central Asian shepherd dog, as a belated birthday gift from the leader of Turkmenistan.

Foreign leaders from Japan and Bulgaria have also gifted Putin puppies, but the President's most beloved dog was a black Labrador named Koni, a present from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

