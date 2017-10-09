Injured dolphins wash up on southern French beaches

Marseille: At least a dozen injured dolphins have washed up on beaches on France´s Mediterranean coast in the past three weeks, leaving local maritime officials baffled.

The animals have come to shore in the region around Toulon, maritime police said in a statement Monday, calling it an "unusual phenomenon". An investigation has been opened.

On Sunday rescue workers failed to save a dolphin that washed up on a beach in Menton, to the east, according to the newspaper Var-Matin.

Witnesses said they could see a wound on the animal´s fin.

Another injured dolphin washed up in the area last week that also died, Var-Matin reported.