Chicago Marathon, First American Champion in 15 Years

CHICAGO: Instead of running away from the difficulties and troubles of life, take a good ride to make your life happy. In this regard, early on Sunday morning Annual Marathon was organized in Chicago, USA,

With more than 45,000 people participated, including those with disabilities, started their own racing journey and ended their journey running 42 kilometers. Crowds lined the city’s streets in Lakeview, Boystown, Pilsen and the West Loop, cheering on a steady stream of friends and strangers.

Galen Rupp crossed the finished line at 2 hours 9 minutes and 20 seconds, becoming the first American to win the race since 2002. Kenyan Abel Kirui came in second, 28 seconds behind Rupp. Another Kenyan, Bernard Kipyego, was third. While Ethiopian runner Tirunesh Dibaba won the women’s field, running the course at 2 hour 18 minutes and 31 seconds.

Rupp after the race said, "I hadn't really planned out when I was going to go but I definitely wanted to wait until 20 to 22 miles, The longer the better. I made the mistake in the past of going out a little too hard too soon and you still have a long ways to go for several miles. I really wanted to wait. I kind of felt a little gap pulling away and at that point you just got to put the hammer down and drive to the finish. That was my plan."

The World Marathon Majors continue on November 5 with the New York City Marathon.