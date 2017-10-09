Mon October 09, 2017
Sports

REUTERS
October 9, 2017

Extreme Kayaking competition held in Austria

New Zealand's Sam Sutton won his fourth Extreme Kayaking world title on Saturday (October 7) while Frenchwoman Nouria Newman won the women's title.

Sutton, 29, was the only competitor to go under 55 seconds in his final run.

Spain's Aniol Serrasolses was second, less than a third of a second behind Sutton with German Alexander Grimm third - half a second behind the winning time.

In the women's final, 26-year-old Nouria Newman dominated the final, finishing roughly three seconds ahead of second placed Martina Wegman.

Brit Jennifer Chrimes finished in third. 7.66 seconds behind the winning time of 1 minute and 1.75 seconds.

