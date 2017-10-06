Fri October 06, 2017
October 6, 2017

Homeless man lives in the woods for 14 years

LONDON: A man named Jimmy Shilling is forced to live in a dilapidated van with his two dogs, in the forest near Faversham, for the past 14 years

Jimmy spends his days and nights with almost little to no supplies of living. He is forced to bear the harsh climatic conditions and walk twice a week to the nearest food bank, in order to feed himself and his pet dogs.

Having to witness his father’s illness and death from close, life has not been easy for Jimmy.

However, he does not seem to give up hope. ‘I’ll never look on myself as being homeless. I am just somebody who lives a bit different from everybody else’, said Jimmy. 

This just goes to show how homelessness, a grave issue, still stands in a first world country with an alarming increase rate in the percentage of people who have no shelter whatsoever. Rural homelessness in England has risen by 42% from 2010 to 2016.

