Base jumpers from 22 countries gather to jump down from tallest building

KUALA LUMPUR: The 17th annual base jumping competition took part in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur from September 29 till October 2.

The event was attended by 180 professional base jumpers from 22 different countries.

The event took place atop 312-metre-tall Kuala Tower where all the jumpers gathered to show their unique skills at jumping.

All the participants were professionals and put on a great show. All of them landed safely on the ground.

The event lasted for four days and the competition was tough as participants tried to gain win over each other.