Taj Mahal omitted from Uttar Pradesh tourism booklet

NEW DELHI: Taj Mahal, one of the Seven modern Wonders of the World, has been omitted from Uttar Pradesh government's booklet aimed to promote tourist spots in the state.

The 32-page booklet, which has the famed Ganga aarti as its cover image, has been printed to promote the tourist spots in Uttar Pradesh, but surprisingly the most prominent and popular one is missing, Times of India reported.

Over 60 lakh tourists - mostly from abroad - visit the monument every year with most of the revenue coming from tourists visiting the tomb of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz.

Earlier in June, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that "the Ramayana and the Gita represent Indian culture and not the Taj Mahal."

However, the Taj Mahal, which has been named a "World Heritage Site" by UNESCO, is among the 10 iconic spots to that have been listed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Clean India mission.