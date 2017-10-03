Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Taj Mahal omitted from Uttar Pradesh tourism booklet

NEW DELHI: Taj Mahal, one of the Seven modern Wonders of the World, has been omitted from Uttar Pradesh government's booklet aimed to promote tourist spots in the state.

The 32-page booklet, which has the famed Ganga aarti as its cover image, has been printed to promote the tourist spots in Uttar Pradesh, but surprisingly the most prominent and popular one is missing, Times of India reported.

Over 60 lakh tourists - mostly from abroad - visit the monument every year with most of the revenue coming from tourists visiting the tomb of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz.

Earlier in June, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that "the Ramayana and the Gita represent Indian culture and not the Taj Mahal."

However, the Taj Mahal, which has been named a "World Heritage Site" by UNESCO, is among the 10 iconic spots to that have been listed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Clean India mission.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

China’s first glass bridge opened for tourists

China’s first glass bridge opened for tourists
Turkey to give scholarships to Rohingya students

Turkey to give scholarships to Rohingya students
Stephen had no history of violence: Brother Eric

Stephen had no history of violence: Brother Eric
Eiffel Tower goes dark for victims of Las Vegas and Marseille attacks

Eiffel Tower goes dark for victims of Las Vegas and Marseille attacks
Load More load more