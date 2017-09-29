Fri September 29, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

Eiffel Tower to celebrate 300 million visitors

The Iron Lady in Paris will be on song to celebrate its 300 millionth visitor since it opened in 1889. Keep an eye out for the special light show on Thursday night.

"There will be drums on the courtyard of the Eiffel Tower. On the second floor the ambiance will be jazzier, and at the top of the tower it will a romantic atmosphere with a flute trio," the tower's operator SETE said in a statement.

The entrance fee will be waived for the first 1,500 partiers to dance to a "DJ set" on the first floor of the tower from 6:00-11:00 pm, but they will have to climb the 328 stairs to get there.

Every half hour from 7:30 pm to midnight there will be a "specially created light show for the event," SETE said.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris has withstood numerous wars and disasters since it opened to the public in back in 1889.

Now, 128 years on, the 324-metre high structure welcomes around seven million people each year. Maintaining and repainting the structure is a monumental feat that takes place around once every seven years.

In This Story

