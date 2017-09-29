Fri September 29, 2017
World

AFP
September 29, 2017

At least 15 killed in Mumbai railway bridge stampede

MUMBAI: Commuters stampeded on a Mumbai railway bridge during the morning rush hour Friday killing at least 15 people, a disaster management official said.

The cause of the stampede was not immediately known but Tanaji Pawar, a spokesman for Mumbai´s disaster management cell, warned that the death toll "is likely to go up".

He said there were at least five critically injured as well as the 15 confirmed dead.

Photo credit: Hindustan Times 

