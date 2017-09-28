Thu September 28, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2017

Here’s what The Death of Stalin’s trailer is all about

Based on historical events and enriched with comedy, the trailer for new Hollywood drama film ‘The Death of Stalin’ has been released.

Directed by Armando Lannucci, the story of the film revolves around the last few days of Soviet dictator Stalin and the chaos and instability that followed his death.

The cast of the film includes Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Olga Kurylenko and other actors.

The film will be released for the audience worldwide to see on October 20.

 

