Wasim Akram shares throwback picture with Waqar Younis

Pakistan’s former captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram delighted fans on Monday by sharing on Twitter a throwback photo which shows the star posing alongside Waqar Younis and famous singer Shehzad Roy.

“With Waqar and Shehzad Roy in America. Can you guess what year this was .... ,“ Wasim Akram captioned the photo.

With Waqar and Shehzad Roy in America. Can you guess what year this was .... pic.twitter.com/smGoibueTn — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 25, 2017

The photo earned hundreds of likes within minutes and drew huge response from his followers.

Wasim and Waqar Younis who dominated the cricket world in 90s will once again be together on the same side, representing newest Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans in the next edition of the T20 league.