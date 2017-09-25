Mon September 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
September 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Wasim Akram shares throwback picture with Waqar Younis

Pakistan’s former captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram delighted fans on Monday by sharing on Twitter a throwback photo which shows the star posing alongside Waqar Younis and famous singer Shehzad Roy.

“With Waqar and Shehzad Roy in America. Can you guess what year this was .... ,“ Wasim Akram captioned the photo.

The photo earned hundreds of likes within minutes and drew huge response from his followers.

Here are some reactions.

 

 

Wasim and Waqar Younis who dominated the cricket world in 90s will once again be together on the same side, representing newest Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans in the next edition of the T20 league.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Shane Warne cleared over actress assault allegation

Shane Warne cleared over actress assault allegation
Bodybuilding champion dies after match in Singapore

Bodybuilding champion dies after match in Singapore
Wave of protests grip NFL after Trump urges fan boycott

Wave of protests grip NFL after Trump urges fan boycott
Kohli hails Pandya after series-clinching win

Kohli hails Pandya after series-clinching win
Load More load more