Thu September 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Weird

Web Desk
September 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Unique home that sits on US-Canada border

TORONTO: Selling a home in two countries is proving to be a challenge for the owners as it requires security clearance from both Canada and the United States.

A 1782 fixer-upper with thick granite walls, 1950s decor, and armed 24-hour security provided by both two big countries are one of the major attractions for the buyers.

The almost 7,000-square-foot house, cut into five currently vacant apartments, is on a lot of less than a quarter-acre that, along with the building itself, straddles the border between Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec.

The structure that has an estimated rebuild cost of about $600,000, is on the market for $109,000. It's structurally sound but needs lots of work.

An inside view shows tape on the floor upstairs to indicate which side belongs to Canada and the United States.

The house was originally built by a merchant in order to facilitate sales to farmers in both Vermont and Quebec. It was also known as the Old Stone Store.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Weird

Goat lives high life in Japan

Goat lives high life in Japan
Long-lost ring reemerges...on a carrot

Long-lost ring reemerges...on a carrot
Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds

Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds
Dead parrot leads to conviction of New Zealand’s fast bowler

Dead parrot leads to conviction of New Zealand’s fast bowler
Load More load more