 Mexico quake death toll rises to 65: official

Mexico City: At least 65 people were killed Tuesday when a powerful, 7.1-magnitude quake hit Mexico, authorities said, increasing a previous toll given after confirming more 16 deaths in and around Mexico City.

The state of Morelos, just south of the capital, was hardest hit with 42 deaths, according to its governor.

Puebla, a town southeast of Mexico City, saw 11 deaths, while Mexico state, to the west of the capital, recorded eight deaths.

Four deaths were confirmed in Mexico City itself according to official reports, but more were feared there as rescue crews and volunteers clawed through the rubble of several collapsed buildings. The megapolis is home to 20 million people.