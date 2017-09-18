Mon September 18, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 18, 2017

Bugatti Chiron claims new world record of highest speed

Bugatti Chiron becomes the first car ever to travel 2.6 km in 42 seconds from a speed of 0 to 400 km/h and back to zero again.

“Bugatti is the first car brand that not only calculates how fast a car can go from zero to 400 to zero on a computer, we actually drove it,” said Bugatti president Wolfgang Durheimer.

Ex formula 1 driver, seven-times grand prix winner and two-times winner of the Indianapolis 500, Juan Pablo Montoya sat behind the wheels to create this record.

“It really was incredible to see that you didn’t need the complex preparations we have to make in racing for the 0-400-0 drive,” said Montoya. “With the Chiron, it was all quite easy. Just get in and drive off. Incredible.”

The Bugatti Chiron uses a quad-turbo, eight-litre, 16-cylinder engine in a W-configuration and produces up to 1,500bhp. It took 32.6 seconds to accelerate to 400kph on Montoya’s run.

 “300 of the limited series of 500 Chiron have already been sold.  The success story of this exceptional super sports car continues.“

 

 
 

