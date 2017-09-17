Burberry sees in technicolor for London Fashion Week

LONDON: See-through plastic and short skirts were on display at Burberry Saturday as the quintessentially British brand gave itself a youthful injection, while Jonathan Anderson offered women a countryside-inspired "sanctuary".

Under the new stewardship of Marco Gobbetti -- formerly chief executive of French luxury brand Celine -- Burberry Autumn/Winter 2018 collection proved it was possible to expertly combine heritage with a dash of boldness and a hint of fantasy.

The usual audience of celebrities and VIPs -- from Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell to it-girl Lennon Gallagher -- squeezed into the 18th century Old Sessions House to watch plastic-clad models strut down the catwalk in an array of colours and shapes.

The plastic, always see-through, came in a variety of colours, from antique yellow to pink and turquoise.

One look comprised of a soft-touch plastic anorak worn against the bare skin under a laid-back soft camel leather jacket and accessorised with gold sandals.

Another saw the same supple plastic anorak layered over a heavy-wool tartan skirt.

Flowy bohemian dresses were dwarfed under clashing tartan trench coats in another one.

Bailey also used English lace to craft long, sensual skirts, yet also tapped into streetwear with baseball caps -- although there was no mistaking Burberry´s emblematic tartan.

On Sunday, fashionistas will be able to see Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani at the Emporio Armani show, as well as TopShop and Versus Versace.

The start of London fashion Week hit a slight snag however as protesters urged Burberry to denounce the use of fur and promote animal rights, shouting "shame on you".

London Fashion Week will feature 80 catwalks across the city, bringing in 5,000 buyers, journalists and VIP guests, until Tuesday.