Watch: Imran Tahir gives bowling tips to Shadab Khan

Imran Tahir has often been spotted sharing tips with leggies after matches. In Lahore, he provided some useful tips to Pakisan spinner Shadab Khan.
In a viral video on social media, South African ace was seen giving bowling lessons to Pakistan young leggie after the final T20I.
Sami Ul Hasan, ICC's Head of Media and Communications, posted a video on Twitter with a caption: "Imran Tahir sharing knowledge and experience with Shadab Khan."
Imran Tahir sharing knowledge and experience with Shadab Khan @TheRealPCB @76Shadabkhan @ImranTahirSA @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/j7UQZ6rYFV— Sami Ul Hasan (@Samiburney) September 15, 2017
Twitter applauded Tahir's gesture and praised him for being the perfect role model.
