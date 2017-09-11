Cricket is glad to be back in Pakistan: ICC Director Giles Clarke

LAHORE: ICC Director Giles Clarke on Monday lauded efforts put in Pakistani cricket authorities and government agencies and the people's passion to bring the cricket back to the country, calling the World XI's tour a small step in a long journey.

Addressing a joint press conference with PCB chairman Najam Sethi, he said Ramiz Raja, Najam Sethi, Sharyar Khan played important role in restoration cricket in Pakistan. "Cricket is glad to be back in Pakistan," he said.

He said the ICC has been reviewing the security situation in Pakistan since 2011 and the World XI tour wouldn't have been possible if the country had not held the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore.

He said visit wouldn't have been able without the efforts of former Zimbabwe captain Any Flower who played a vital role in assembling the players from different nations.

While commending the Pakistan cricket team's recent successes, the ICC official said the hosts were going to face a strong opposition in the shape World XI.

Speaking on the occasion, Najam Sethi called the a event window trough which the world would see Pakistan is a peace and cricket loving nation and had zero tolerance for terrorism.

He thanked the Punjab government for all the preparations being made for the Independence Cup and the security agencies for providing security for the event.

Later on, World XI captain Faf Du Plessi and Coach Andy Flower also spoke to media. Andy Flower said an excellent squad has been put together in the World XI which would put a lot of pressure on the hosts which recently won champions trophy.

He appreciated Pakistan team efforts and its trumph in the champions trophy which he said reflects a strong cricket culture.

Recalling the earlier days of Zimbabwe cricket, he said Pakistan offered a lot of help to Zimbabwe in 1990s. The former Zimbabwe Captain said he was happy to represent the World XI as the coach.

Faf Du Plessi also talked to media about the significance of the event. Responding to a question, he said was quite satisfied with arrangement made by Pakistani.