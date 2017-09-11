Mon September 11, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 11, 2017

Indian Army chief hints at conducting 'surgical strikes'

Indian Army chief hints at conducting ‘surgical strikes’
Over 10 Indian army officers move Supreme Court against discrimination

Over 10 Indian army officers move Supreme Court against discrimination

 

Over 100 officers of the Indian Army have filed a joint petition in the Supreme Court of India over what they said discrimination and injustice in promotion of officers  of the services corps, Times of India reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the petition filed by colonels and majors of the army pose a new challenge to the Deference Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as they prayed that services crops should not be deployed in operations areas along with the combat arms if parity in promotion is not granted.

“This act of Army and Union government (discrimination in promotion) has created tremendous injustice to the petitioners and others which is detrimental to the morale of the officers and, in turn, to the defence of the country," read the petition .

They officers said in their petition that services corps officers were deployed in operational areas and faced challenges similar to officers of combat arms corps. “Why then were officers of services corps deprived of promotional avenues available to officers of combat arms,” according to the Times.

The petitioners said  continued discrimination in promotion was telling upon the morale of services corps' officers.

In This Story

