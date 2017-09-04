Malala ‘heartbroken’ at sufferings of Rohingya Muslims

LONDON: Strongly condemning genocide of Rohingya Muslims, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousufzai has called for stopping the violence against innocent Rohingya people.

Malala took to twitter late Sunday night to condemn the violence against Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar security forces.

“Every time I see the news, my heart breaks at the suffering of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar,” Malala tweeted.

Malala said, “Over the last several years, I have repeatedly condemned this tragic and shameful treatment. I am still waiting for my fellow Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to do the same. The world is waiting and the Rohingya Muslims are waiting.”

She went on to say that they had seen pictures of minor children killed by Myanmar security forces. These children attacked no one, but still their homes were burned to the ground.

Malala called upon Pakistan and other countries for giving food, shelter and access to education to Rohingya families fleering the violence and terror.