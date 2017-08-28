Coke Studio Episode 3 blends our glorious past with the sounds of tomorrow

KARACHI: Coke Studio continues to captivate audiences with its lineup of artists and songs in the milestone 10th Season.

The upcoming Episode 3 will feature 4 songs, including ‘Laal Meri Pat’ by Quratulain Balouch, Arieb Azhar and Akbar Ali, ‘Ronay Na Diya’ by Sajjad Ali and Zaw Ali, ‘Baazi’ by Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga and ‘Mujh Se Pehli Si Muhabbat’ by Humera Channa and Nabeel Shaukat as a humble tribute to Malika-e-Tarranum, Madam Noor Jehan.

The Episode is set to be released digitally on Friday, August 25 and aired on all leading television channels on Saturday, August 26.

Quratulain Balouch, who returns with her second song of Season 10, shares “It’s always a great experience to be part of Coke Studio and you get to learn a lot every season.

Especially when you’re working with amazing producers and getting opportunities of singing classic numbers like ‘Laung Gawacha’ and ‘Sammi Meri Waar’.”

Quratulain Balouch’s powerful vocals will captivate audiences once again when she performs ‘Laal Meri Pat’with Arieb Azhar’s baritone voice juxtaposed over Akbar Ali’s evocative alaaps.

Strings’ take on the rendition of the classic spiritual song is set to be a beautiful auditory experience with a multi-faceted and nuanced blend of devotional poetry, fervent chants of ‘Jhulelal’ intermingled with the sitar and a traditional groove creating a spiritually opulent environment.

Akbar Ali, making his Coke Studio debut in Season 10, has a formal training in qawaali and classical music and uses his crystalline, ethereal voice when he masterfully sings the complex thumri.

Arieb Azhar joins Coke Studio for his third Season after his stellar performances with Husn-e-Haqiqi, ‘Na Rained Hai’ and his collaboration with Tina Sani on ‘Mori Araj Suno’ previously.

Music director, composer and singer, Sahir Ali Bagga makes his debut on Coke Studio 10 as one of the 9 music directors on the show and as a featured artist.

He remarked“Coke studio is a big platform for music in Pakistan and is well recognized not only in the country but also all over the world.

Coke studio has become intertwined with Pakistan’s identity and it truly has become the Sound of the Nation. I have always admired the platform, and it was a dream to be part of the team. So I’m excited to finally be a part of Coke Studio, especially in the milestone Season 10. It’s been a very good experience for me to be a part of this phenomenon that is Coke Studio.”

Sahir Ali Bagga brings his keen ear and virtuosity with him to breathe life into his energetic melody as he collaborates with Aima Baig for ‘Baazi’ a playful, traditional folk song.

The young Aima Baig, a fresh voice on Coke Studio brings to the table her strong, sultry and versatile vocals.‘Baazi’ is a Siraiki classic, with Sahir Ali Bagga adding his own poetry to the original lyrics.

The upbeat folk-song is set aflame by riveting vocals of Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig. Complete with a grooving bass and a truly ethnic percussive section, Sahir Ali Bagga’s music direction brings the song into a delightfully high-spirited terrain that is an attempt to embody the true sounds of the soil.

Musical mastermind, Sajjad Ali makes a stunning directorial debut on Coke Studio with his poignant rendition of ‘Ronay Na Diya’. The reproachful lament conveys the overwhelming emotions of remorse and despair with musical inlays of a sorrowful clarinet and wistful vocals.

Sajjad Ali’s classic, celebrated vocals find an interesting match as Zaw Ali brings a wild brew of vibrant R&B vocal runs alongside her delicate but powerful classical chops.

Film-maker and musician, Zaw Ali, is collaborating with Sajjad Ali for her musical debut in Coke Studio Season 10.

Mekaal Hasan debuts as a music director on Coke Studio taking on a classic ghazal ‘Mujh Se Pehli Si Muhabbat’ written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz and originally performed by Madam Noor Jehan.

Unleashing his signature sound,Mekaal Hasan creates a carefully constructed soundscape fitting for the themes of rapture and cruelty that Faiz touches upon in his poetry.

The silvery vocals of Humera Channa paired with the honeyed tones of Nabeel Shaukat’s voice make for a fantastic combination to take on this humble tribute to the unmatched Noor Jehan.

After making her debut on Coke Studio Season 7, Humera Channa returns to Coke Studio to share more of her exquisite voice in Season 10.

With his soul-stirring performance of ‘Bewaja’ coupled with his duet with Ali Sethi on ‘Umran Lagiyaan’ in Season 8, Nabeel Shaukat returns to Coke Studio Season 10 set to steal hearts again with his heart-warming voice.

With 2 episodes out, Coke Studio Season 10 has stirred discussion among music lovers across the globe about the music featured on the platform.

This Season, with 9 music directors, is set to embark on enthralling musical journeys and ventures further than any of the previous seasons.

Coke Studio has showcased the potential of our music industry for a decade now and has undoubtedly played a very important role in highlighting local talent.