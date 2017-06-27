Kashmiri American protest in front of WH during Modi-Trump meeting

Washington: Hundreds of Kashmiri American protested in front of the White House during the meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump there.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protesters chanted slogans of justice and freedom in front of the White House.

World Kashmir Awareness Forum and Kashmiri American Council leaders spoke on the occasion.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum said that now it is the time that President Trump listen to Candidate Trump who said on October 17, 2016 that he would be honored to address the “very, very hot tinderbox” of Kashmir between India and Pakistan.”

“The United States paved the way for freedom around the world and the United States can help the people of Kashmir achieve peace, freedom and self-determination,” Fai added.

Dr. Imtiaz Khan, President, Kashmiri American Council stated that President Donald Trump should impress upon Prime Minister Modi to fulfill the commitment of right of self determination that was promised to people of Kashmir and is part of United Nations Charter.

Also President Trump should draw the attention of gross human right violations inflicted upon by Indian armed forces on the people of Kashmir, he added.

Others who spoke on the occasion included: Zafar Iqbal, Khalid Tanvir, Rashid Malik, Tariq khan, Hayat Khan, Sardar Zahid Khan, Sardar Asghar Khan, Khalid Saleem, Shafiq Shah, Zahoor Khan, Ashfaq Shah, Mohammad Akbar, Choudhary Khalid, and Aftab Roshan Khan.