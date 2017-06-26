Comeback queen Kvitova wins Birmingham title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Petra Kvitova clinched her first title in just her second tournament since returning from a career-threatening hand injury, defeating Australia´s Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Sunday´s Birmingham final.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova was sidelined for five months as she recovered from severe injuries to her left playing hand suffered while fighting off a knife-wielding burglar at her home in the Czech Republic in December.
"I like to play finals on grass. I wish there were more," said Kvitova.
"It´s been an amazing tournament. But there is a lot of work to do. I could not have imagined a better comeback than I am having now."
Kvitova, 27, returned at last month´s French Open, losing in the second round, but will head to Wimbledon as a leading contender for the women´s crown after landing her 20th career title.
Comments