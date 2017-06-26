Comeback queen Kvitova wins Birmingham title

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Petra Kvitova clinched her first title in just her second tournament since returning from a career-threatening hand injury, defeating Australia´s Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Sunday´s Birmingham final.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova was sidelined for five months as she recovered from severe injuries to her left playing hand suffered while fighting off a knife-wielding burglar at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

"I like to play finals on grass. I wish there were more," said Kvitova.

"It´s been an amazing tournament. But there is a lot of work to do. I could not have imagined a better comeback than I am having now."

Kvitova, 27, returned at last month´s French Open, losing in the second round, but will head to Wimbledon as a leading contender for the women´s crown after landing her 20th career title.