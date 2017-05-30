ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh bat against Pakistan in first warm-up

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BIRMINGHAM: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in their warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston, Birmingham here Saturday.
Bangladesh
Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar
Pakistan
Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain).
Comments