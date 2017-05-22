Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
May 19, 2017

Share

Israel plans 2,500 new settlement homes in West Bank
Read More

West Bank votes in polls underlining Palestinian split

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Palestinians in the occupied West Bank voted on Saturday in...

Read More
Advertisement

´Dozens hurt´ as Palestinians clash with Israeli forces

´Dozens hurt´ as Palestinians clash with Israeli forces

GAZA: Dozens of Palestinians were hurt on Friday in the occupied West Bank and Gaza during clashes with Israeli forces after marches backing hunger-striking prisoners, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.

Both the Red Crescent and the health ministry in Gaza said protesters were injured by tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire.

Thousands of people demonstrated in various parts of the West Bank, occupied since 1967 by the Israeli army, and near the security barrier that seals off the Gaza Strip, AFP journalists said.

For more than 10 years, the coastal territory of Gaza has been under a rigorous Israeli blockade designed to contain the Hamas Islamist movement which controls it.

Gazans regularly challenge Israeli soldiers guarding the concrete and metal barrier that separates it from the Jewish state.

Hundreds of Gazans waving Palestinian flags approached the barrier on Friday and threw stones and burned tyres, photographers said.

The health authorities in the enclave said eight people were wounded by bullets and around 30 suffered the effects of tear gas inhalation.

In the southern West Bank, around 1,500 people protested in Hebron, and clashes were also reported in other towns and villages.

The Palestinians were demonstrating in support of hundreds of prisoners in Israeli jails who have been on hunger strike since April 17, demanding better conditions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Trump´s Saudi summit was ´show with no value´: Iranian President

Trump´s Saudi summit was ´show with no value´: Iranian President
Trump says Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons

Trump says Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons
China’s stance unchanged on India’s entry into NSG

China’s stance unchanged on India’s entry into NSG
Iran accuses U.S. of

Iran accuses U.S. of "Iranophobia"
Load More load more

More on this