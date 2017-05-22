Tennis: Thiem sends Nadal crashing out of Rome Masters

ROME: Austria´s Dominic Thiem sent Rafael Nadal crashing out of the Rome Masters on Friday with a 6-4, 6-3 quarter-final victory, ending the Spaniard´s 17-match winning run.

Nadal, a former seven-time champion in the Italian capital, had dominated Thiem to win the Madrid Masters final last week.

But the 30-year-old, seeded fourth in Rome and building up for an assault on a 10th French Open title, was outplayed throughout a thrilling encounter on centre court