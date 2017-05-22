Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
May 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Tennis: Thiem sends Nadal crashing out of Rome Masters

Tennis: Thiem sends Nadal crashing out of Rome Masters

ROME: Austria´s Dominic Thiem sent Rafael Nadal crashing out of the Rome Masters on Friday with a 6-4, 6-3 quarter-final victory, ending the Spaniard´s 17-match winning run.

Nadal, a former seven-time champion in the Italian capital, had dominated Thiem to win the Madrid Masters final last week.

But the 30-year-old, seeded fourth in Rome and building up for an assault on a 10th French Open title, was outplayed throughout a thrilling encounter on centre court

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Sports

Five things we learned from IPL-10

Five things we learned from IPL-10
Ice hockey: Sweden win world title after penalty shoot-out

Ice hockey: Sweden win world title after penalty shoot-out
Scotland enjoy landmark win over Sri Lanka

Scotland enjoy landmark win over Sri Lanka
Ronaldo leads Real Madrid to 33rd La Liga title

Ronaldo leads Real Madrid to 33rd La Liga title
Load More load more