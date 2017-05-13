Sat May 13, 2017
Business

Web Desk
May 13, 2017

Pakistan and China ink series of agreement in Beijing

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Saturday signed a series of agreements in Beijing for cooperation in different sectors. 

According the media reports, the first MoU related to cooperation within the framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st century Maritime Silk Road initiative.

A MoU was also signed on up gradation of main railway line track ML-I and establishment of Havelian Dry Port.

Three agreements were pertaining to economic and technical cooperation worth 3.4 billion Yuan for Gwadar port and East Bay expressway.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Chinese premier Li Keqiang. Federal Ministers, Advisor on Foreign Affairs and Chief Ministers of all four provinces were also present on the occasion.

