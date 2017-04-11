Tue April 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
February 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

South Africa sneak home against New Zealand

South Africa sneak home against New Zealand

HAMILTON, New Zealand:  South Africa pulled off a four-wicket win over New Zealand in a tense finish to the rain-shortened opening one-day international in Hamilton on Sunday.

After rain reduced the game to 34 overs a side, South Africa captain AB de Villiers led his side to victory with one ball to spare.

New Zealand, batting first, made 207 for seven with Kane Williamson scoring 59.

South Africa finished on 210 for six with de Villiers hitting a four off the penultimate ball to win the match.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Sports

Mohammad Abbas’ journey from a factory worker to Pakistan cricket team

Mohammad Abbas’ journey from a factory worker to Pakistan cricket team
U.S., Mexico and Canada announce 2026 World Cup bid

U.S., Mexico and Canada announce 2026 World Cup bid
IPL's Afghan pioneer Rashid Khan longs for playing test cricket

IPL's Afghan pioneer Rashid Khan longs for playing test cricket
Babar, Hasan lead Pakistan to 74-run triumph

Babar, Hasan lead Pakistan to 74-run triumph
Load More load more