South Africa sneak home against New Zealand

HAMILTON, New Zealand: South Africa pulled off a four-wicket win over New Zealand in a tense finish to the rain-shortened opening one-day international in Hamilton on Sunday.

After rain reduced the game to 34 overs a side, South Africa captain AB de Villiers led his side to victory with one ball to spare.

New Zealand, batting first, made 207 for seven with Kane Williamson scoring 59.

South Africa finished on 210 for six with de Villiers hitting a four off the penultimate ball to win the match.