Tue April 11, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
February 18, 2017

Karachi Kings win first match in PSL 2017

SHARJAH: Karachi Kings finally managed to win their first match in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at  the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

The Kings defeated  Islamabad United by eight runs under D/L method as rain halted the match when they were 75/4 while chasing a target of 91 runs in 13 overs.

Babar Azam’s 47 off 30 balls led Karachi Kings to win. The right hander hit two sixes and five fours.

Earlier,  United set a target of 91 runs in the allotted 13 overs for Karachi Kings in the tenth Twenty20 match of the PSL.

Sent into bat by Karachi Kings, Islamabad United made 90 runs for eight wickets in the match reduced to 13 overs due to rain.

The main scorers were Dwayne Smith (29), Shane Watson (26) and captain Misbah-ul-Haq (16) as no other batsman could get into the double figures.

For Karachi Kings, leg-spinner Usama Mir and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim claimed two wickets each while left-arm pacer Usman Khalid took one wicket.

 

 

 

