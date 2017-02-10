MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Govinda recently lashed out at producer Karan Johar, accusing him of being a shrewd person who hadn't called him since the past 30 years or so.

From being one of the most sought after actors in the Indian film industry to being reduced to a has-been, Govinda has seen the ups and downs of the Indian film industry. The Bollywood veteran is finally making a comeback with his upcoming movie Aa Gaya Hero and while giving an interview, did not hold back when Karan Johar was discussed.

A leading Indian entertainment website asked him whether or not he will be part of Koffee with Karan to which he replied:-

"He must have said that it would be a matter of national respect for him if he calls Govinda, but he is releasing Varun's (Dhawan) film just a week after my film. He shows that he's very humble and innocent, but woh mujhe David (Dhawan) se zyaada jealous and zyaada khatarnak lagta hai."

Govinda further went on to say that Karan Johar had not called him up in the last 30 years and did not mingle with actors who were not part of his group. He also stated that Johar did not even say a hello at social gatherings.

"He's not that kind-hearted. It's a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he's releasing his film a week after mine. Mujhe woh kabhi seedha nahi lagta hai."

Could this be mere publicity or is Govinda actually miffed at the Indian producer?

